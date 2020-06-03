September 16, 1950 -

May 4, 2020



Diana Macias Nielsen died peacefully at home in Maricopa, Arizona, on May 4, 2020. She was 69.



Diana was a beautiful woman with a striking smile, a quick wit, and a generous heart.



She came from a close-knit family with ten siblings including a twin brother, and family figured prominently throughout her joyous life.



She enjoyed organizing family gatherings to Cannon Beach and Lake Chelan and always made too much food. She spent time with her grandchildren whenever she could, hosting "Grandma Horse Camp", sewing costumes for Halloween, and attending countless baseball games.



Exceedingly generous, Diana shared her home with friends in need and tended to elderly patients as a nurse for many years. For her charitable work she received an award as Outstanding Jaycees member for the state of Washington, recognizing her efforts to serve children in need.



Wildly fun, Diana enjoyed family vacations to Hawaii, setting off loads of fireworks for Fourth-of-July family reunion festivities, whitewater rafting trips down the Deschutes River, and dressing up with a parrot on her shoulder to attend Jimmy Buffett concerts.



Throughout her life she enjoyed spending time in the pool and at the beach with family and friends. And with Diana, music was always on. In the words of one of her favorite songs, "You've got to get up every morning with a smile on your face and show all the world the love in your heart." She did that and it was beautiful.



Diana was born in Toppenish, WA, on September 16, 1950 to Mary and Michael Macias.



She graduated from Toppenish High School in 1969 and married fellow classmate Duane Oord. In 1974 they moved to Mount Vernon, WA and raised their children Alison and Matthew.



Following their divorce, Diana put herself through college and earned a nursing degree from Skagit Valley College in 1993 while continuing to raise her family.



It was also in Mount Vernon that she met William (Bill) Nielsen in 1984 who she married in 2003. Together they retired to Arizona in 2018.



Diana Macias Nielsen is survived by her husband, William H. Nielsen of Maricopa, AZ; her daughter, Alison and James Rice of Seattle, WA; son, Matthew and Grisseld Oord of Mount Vernon, WA; and stepson, Paul and Holly Nielsen of Burlington, WA; grandchildren Amelia and Charlotte Rice, Travis and Clarissa Oord, Xander and Hudson Nielsen; twin brother, Dennis, and siblings Esther, Michael, Jerry, Ruth, Bonnie, Jeannie, Monica and Bob.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Mary and Michael Macias, and brother Manuel Macias.



Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Valley, AZ or a charity of your choice.



A celebration of her life will be held when we can gather safely.

