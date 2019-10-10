|
August 13, 1945 -
October 6, 2019
Diana Rachel Fry, 74 of Anacortes, WA, fondly known as Dyna, passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019.
She was born on August 13, 1945, in Bowbells, North Dakota, the daughter of Henry & Rachel Mariner.
Dyna moved to Anacortes in 1959. She met the love of her life Warren "Woody" Fry in 1976 and they married on August 3, 1978. Woody and Dyna were very devoted to each other and to their family.
Dyna was prematurely widowed when her husband passed at a tragic work associated accident in 1998 at the then Equilon Puget Sound Refinery in Anacortes. Dyna remained a widow since then. Dyna kept herself busy working in different service-related jobs in the hospitality industry where she worked for forty years, retiring after the loss of her husband.
Dyna's recreational interests included listening to music, dancing, spending quality time with family, friends and pets. She was a longtime member of the Anacortes Eagles #249.
She contributed generously to many worthy causes, such as but not limited to: Veteran related charities, Anacortes Hospital and Cancer Research.
Dyna is predeceased by her parents, her husband, her siblings: Ruby Fladstahl, Ollie Peterson, Rosemary, Mike, Les & Marvy Mariner; grandson Travis Fry and great-granddaughter, Rachel Barnes.
She is survived by her sister: Milderetta "Chummy" Wolkenhauer, brother-in-law: Eldon (Virginia) Fry; her children (spouses): Dakota Barnes, Jonathan (Michelle), Corey (Bobbie Jo), Forrest (Amber), Daniel Fry, Dawnn (Steve Thomas) and Rebecca Barnes; 17 grandchildren: Amber Rhodes, Jessica Townsend, Jackson, Miranda Thomas, Jesse Barnes, Kortney Nelson, Alyssa Romo, Beau Read, Chevy, Tyler, Lilly, Lee, Zoe, Kohl, Jacob, Gavin and Angus Fry and 11 great-grandchildren: Isabel Barnes, Avalyn Townsend, Alexis Johnson, Sabrina, Laura Rhodes, Khlaya, Emberleigh, Rugar Smith, Riley, Chevelle Fry, and Kingston Gregory. A special recognition to her devoted companion of the last several years, Giovanni "Spud" Redden.
Services for Dyna will be held at Evans Funeral Chapel of Anacortes, with viewing of Dyna taking place on Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 2:00 5:00 p.m. and the Funeral Service on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at 1 p.m. Interment will be a private family event.
In lieu of flowers, please spend time with your loved one(s) and gift them with a balloon in Dyna's honor.
Arrangements are in the care of Evans Funeral Chapel of Anacortes. To share memories of Dyna, please visit www.evanschapel.com
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Oct. 10, 2019