November 3, 1950 -
December 10, 2019
Diane Kathleen Madlung (Dillon) passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her loved ones on December 10, 2019 from a seven year battle with breast cancer.
Diane was born in Tacoma, WA and raised in Anacortes, WA. Diane graduated Western State University with Honors and an Education Degree. Diane went on to worked as an Ophthalmologist Technician for The North West Eye Surgeons in Mount Vernon, WA where she vested many years.
On September 23, 1972 Diane married her soul mate Jerry Madlung and was married for 47 beautiful years.
She is survived by her loving husband Jerry Madlung, daughter Melissa Madlung, sister Lisa Hudson, brother Jeff Dillon and preceded in death by her mother and father Richard and Norma Dillon.
Throughout her life Diane had a love for horses, hiking around Skagit Valley and reading every chance she got.
Diane will be greatly missed; please join our family for a celebration of life on Friday, January 10th, 2020 at 1 pm at Emanuel Baptist Church in Mount Vernon, WA.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Jan. 7, 2020