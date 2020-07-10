November 19, 1952 -
July 6, 2020
Diane Kay Helmers, 67, Stanley, ND, passed away July 6, 2020, following a brief illness, at her lake cabin at Van Hook, ND.
Diane was born in Stanley, North Dakota, on November 19, 1952 to Shirley (Knickerbocker) and Erling Korterud.
The family moved to Sunburst, Montana and later to Anacortes, Washington, where Diane, and her brother and sisters grew up. Diane graduated from Anacortes High School in 1971.
She worked for Allstate Insurance company, before beginning her career at Washington Federal Savings and Loan, where she worked for many years.
In 1994, she moved back to Stanley, North Dakota to be closer to her parents.
For a time, she worked as an Emergency Dispatcher for local law enforcement until taking a job at Stanley Medical Clinic, as office manager.
It was during this time, Diane met the love of her life, Danny Helmers. They married on August 14, 1998.
Diane loved to travel, visiting Singapore and Mexico with her sisters, and taking cruises with her husband, family, and friends. She especially enjoyed the many road trips she and Danny took together, which often included side trips to various casinos.
Diane enjoyed her winter home in Arizona, which was always open to visitors. During the summer, she spent most of her time at their lake cabin at Van Hook Resort, again welcoming family and friends.
She had a knack for making get-togethers special, often creating appetizers and dishes that delighted her guests. Diane loved cats, 60's music, tulips and growing vegetables in her little garden.
Diane is survived her by her loving husband, Danny Helmers; step-daughter Ashley (Colby) Braun; step-son, Matt Helmers; grandchildren, Axyl, Aizyn, Haylen, Hendryx; mother-in-law, Arlene Helmers; step- mother-in-law, Jeanne Helmers; sisters, Kathy (Jim) Black, Mary (Donn) Snyder; brother, Wayne (Cyndy) Korterud; sisters-in-law, Sarah (Rodney) Schatz, Teresa (Cory) Egberg; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Shirley and Erling Korterud, and her father-in-law, Darwin Helmers.
At her request there will be no formal funeral services, but a Celebration of Life will take place at a date to be announced later.
Donations can be made in Diane's memory to Knife River Lutheran Church in Stanley, North Dakota.
Langhans Funeral Home, Parshall, ND - Online condolences may be shared at www.langhansfuneralhome.com