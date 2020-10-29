In the early hours of October 26, 2020, Diane Cole moved on to her heavenly home in Jesus's arms. Marguerite Diane Moors was born in Bellingham, Washington, on February 7, 1936, to Arthur and Marguerite (Vickery) Moors. The family moved to Sedro Woolley when Diane was very young, and she lived there the remainder of her life.
While in high school, Diane became a drum majorette, and also started a baton twirling group consisting of girls age two through teens. The group traveled around the state to march in different parades. She continued working with the twirlers after she graduated from Sedro Woolley High School in 1954, and while she was attending Skagit Valley College.
Diane met the love of her life, Calvin Cole, while on the golf course. She and a girlfriend were looking for a ride back to town, and her friend asked a couple good looking guys from their class for a lift - and of course Cal obliged. They were married at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church on June 25, 1955.
Diane worked as a grocery clerk at Tradewell in Sedro Woolley for a short time while waiting for her babies to come.
After a time, they realized this dream was not going to happen for them, so they looked to adoption. Their first baby, Debbie, arrived in May of 1959. Dena came along a year later, joined after a couple years by Cory, then Craig. Though a busy wife and mother of four, when Craig started school Diane returned to college to realize her life-long dream of becoming a teacher. She graduated from Western Washington University in 1970.
Diane began her teaching career at Immaculate Conception Catholic School in Mount Vernon, Washington, and then moved on to Mary Purcell, with a short stint at Samish Elementary School at one point. She retired from teaching in 1992, when she and Cal settled into their retirement home overlooking Sedro Woolley, with Mount Baker across the valley.
Sewing was a passion of Diane's, and she made many beautiful items for family and friends decorated with machine embroidery. Diane and Cal were avid Sedro Woolley High School wrestling fans, and followed the team for many years. They enjoyed camping and traveling around in the motor home that Cal built, including traveling to Alaska with their good friends Dick and Shirley Joneli in 1994.
Diane is survived by her children, Debbie (Mike) Brampton of Lake Stevens, Dena (Jon) Fleurichamp of Sedro Woolley, Cory Cole of Sedro Woolley and Craig Cole of Sedro Woolley. She loved being Grandma to her grandchildren, David and Jaymi Brampton, Kristin (Steven) Hampton, Riley Fleurichamp, Steven (Presley) Cole, Megan Cole, Matthew Cole, and Aspen Cole; and was blessed with nine great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Tim (Gwen) Moors of Idaho; sister-in-law Treva Moors of Idaho; numerous nieces and nephews. Also, dear to her heart, Aleta Perkins; Marilyn Kindred; good friend and caregiver extraordinaire, Jennifer Cook; and Diane's special grandson, Tristan Cook.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Cal; her parents; brother, Mike Moors; her Aunt and Uncle, Mildred and Bob Jenkins, and their children.
The family would like to thank the nurses, caregivers, and other residents of Birchview Memory Care for the great love, kindness, and compassion they showed to Diane while she resided with them. We are grateful for the care you gave to Diane while she was a part of your community.
Memorials may be made in Diane's name to Hospice of the Northwest, 227 Freeway Drive, Suite A, Mount Vernon, WA 98273, or a charity of your choice.
Diane was laid to rest beside her husband, Cal at the Union Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Lemley Chapel, Sedro Woolley. Share your memories of Diane and sign the online guest register at www.lemleychapel.com.