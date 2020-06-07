December 14, 1948 -
May 31, 2020
Diane was born December 14, 1948 in Monongahela, PA.
She died from pneumonia and complications from Multiple Sclerosis (MS) on May 31, 2020.
Diane graduated from Monongahela High School in PA in 1966 and attended Lock Haven University in PA.
She worked for Safeco insurance in Marketing from 1974 to 2003 when she retired.
Robert and Diane were married September 26, 2004 in Everett, WA.
Diane's favorite hobbies were reading, writing, volunteering, and getting together with family and friends. She was a forever fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and she was also a particularly good cook, loved to hike and exercise and attend baseball games (especially the ones her grandson Carsen played in).
Diane was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Mount Vernon, WA and has been a Peer Support Volunteer for the MS Society for a long time. Diane was instrumental in establishing the MS Walk in Snohomish County.
Diane was a mother, wife, daughter, aunt and grandmother.
Diane is survived by her husband, Robert (Bob) Hallberg; daughter, Wendy Goodman, son-in-law, Shaun Goodman; grandson, Carsen Goodman. She is also survived by her brother, Clair Southworth (Debbie) of Florence, KY. She also leaves behind nephews, Jason Southworth (Angela), Steven Southworth (Stacey), Chris Southworth (Annie), Cory Southworth and niece, Leslie Chevine. She has five grandchildren, Matthew Hallberg, Katy Hallberg, Carsen Goodman, Jack Hallberg, and Olivia Robinson-Hallberg.
She was predeceased by her parents, Howard and Veda Southworth; sisters, Lynne Southworth and Marty Southworth.
A private graveside service for family will be held later as well as a memorial service when the health authorities deem it ok for public gatherings.
In lieu of flowers, Diane requested donations to the Greater Northwest MS Society, 192 Nickerson St. Ste.100 Seattle, WA 98109 or St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or your local Red Cross Chapter.
Diane will be interred at Mount Vernon Cemetery, Mount Vernon, WA.
Diane will be interred at Mount Vernon Cemetery, Mount Vernon, WA.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Kern Funeral Home of Mount Vernon.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Jun. 7, 2020.