Diann Maars was born in 1938 to Claire and Viola Eitreim and was a long time resident of Skagit Valley. She passed away peacefully on September 8th.

Diann was preceded in death by her infant son, Todd and her husband of 50 years, Dave Maars.

She is survived by her children, Greg (Sue) and their daughter Annika and Kristin (Gary) and their sons Jack & Brad.

A memorial service will be held in 2021. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Hospice of the Northwest.

Published in Skagit Valley Herald from Sep. 10 to Sep. 13, 2020.
