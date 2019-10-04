Home

Hulbush Funeral Home - Burlington
281 S.Burlington Blvd.
Burlington, WA 98233
(360) 757-6055
DOLORES E. LEWELLEN

DOLORES E. LEWELLEN Obituary
Dolores E. Lewellen, 82, beloved daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on October 1, 2019.

She was born in Los Angeles, CA and went to school in Meade, Kansas where she attended nursing school first through Wesley Hospital then at Wichita Kansas State to earn her Registered Nurse degree.

She met Merle Lewellen, Jr. the love of her life in 1950 and were married in 1956. Merle and Dolores celebrated 57 years of marriage the year Merle passed away from cancer in 2013.

Their son Steven Jay passed on April 16, 2005 and their daughter Debra passed on June 10, 1958.

Dolores is survived by her daughter Brenda Green of Mount Vernon; and three grandsons, Adam (Jackie) Lewellen of Sedro-Woolley; Steven Mannon of Truckee, CA; Justin Green of Mount Vernon; and two great-grandchildren, McKenna Jean Lewellen and A.J. Lewellen of Sedro-Woolley,

Dolores was active in her community serving as an Ombudsman, she belonged to Allen Methodist Church, attended several Bible Studies, participated in Rainbow Girls and Eastern Star. Throughout her 50 years of Nursing she worked in area hospitals and doctor's offices, caring for many with her expertise and knowledge.

Her interests included Scrabble (she was a BRILLIANT player), a devoted caregiver to her husband and great-grandchildren. Dolores loved to walk and she loved to travel, especially to Hawaii!

Many who knew Dolores would describe her as resilient, conscientious, hard-working, big-hearted and most importantly, a lover of GOD and family! That was our Dolores!

Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Allen Methodist Church located at 16775 Allen West Rd., Bow, WA.

A reception will follow in the fellowship hall.

Hulbush Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Interment will be at Burlington's Greenhills Memorial Cemetery on Gardner Road at approximately 2:30 PM following the Reception.

Flowers/Donations may be made to the Allen Methodist Church.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Oct. 5, 2019
