August 22, 1926 -
September 19, 2019
Born August 22, 1926, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to many went to her eternal home in Heaven on September 19, 2019.
Dolores was preceded in death by her husband Edwin Silligo and eldest daughter Cynthia Bolton (Frank).
Dolores was born in Cleveland, Ohio to Carlo and Frances Farrellio. After meeting and marrying Edwin Silligo, born in Oakland, California, they moved to Anacortes where they together raised their four daughters.
Mom was a devoted wife and mother. She enjoyed gardening, baking, sewing and in later years traveling with her husband and friends. At 93 Mom was passionate. She was still strong in spirit, full of love for her family and friends, maintained an astonishing sense of humor and often expressed much gratitude for her "many blessings."
Dolores was a long time member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and her faith sustained her throughout her life.
She leaves behind her daughters, Chris (Ron Underwood) Marysville, WA, Kathy (Bud Hosey) The Villages, Florida, Andrea Jager, Puyallup, WA; grandsons Robert Jager, Sumner,WA, Edwin Jager (Hilary) and great-grandchildren Ellie, Jackson and Georgia Jager, Brooklyn, NY.
With much love and gratitude Momma Mae, Grandma, and Gigi, we say to you as you said to us so very often, "Thank you, thank you, thank you".
Donations may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church, Anacortes, WA
