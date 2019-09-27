|
February 17, 1927 -
September 3, 2019
Dolores Mildred Larson, 92, of Sedro-Woolley, WA passed away peacefully on September 3, 2019.
She was born in Chicago, IL on February 17, 1927.
Dolores or "Lorry" as her friends and family called her, grew up during the Great Depression. Her family moved from the city to a farm to make a go of it and ended up in Hayward, WI. Here she met the love of her life, Les, and the two were married for 67 years. From there they moved to Venice, CA where she raised three children in a small house while her husband was working for the power company.
Dolores worked as a secretary for Venice Baptist Church and was very active in that church. The family then moved to Owens Valley. Dolores had a love for the desert and loved to go hiking and exploring, especially taking hikes up Mount Whitney. Eventually the family settled in Washington state and resided there until Dolores passed away.
Dolores had many hobbies and enjoyed camping, being outdoors, hiking, and rock hounding. She was very fond of her beloved pets, but more than anything she loved her family.
Lorry was a longtime member of Bethany Covenant Church in Mount Vernon, WA.
She is survived by her three children; Toni (Edward) Lemire, Michael (Carri) Larson, and Deby (Jim) Cobrae; nine grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. Dolores is also survived by her sister, Lorraine and brother, Chuck (Carol).
She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Leslie Larson.
A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 1:00pm at Hawthorne Funeral Home, Mount Vernon, WA. A graveside service and a time of reception will follow immediately after the service.
Arrangements are under the care of Hawthorne Funeral Home, Mount Vernon, WA.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Oct. 2, 2019