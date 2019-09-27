Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hawthorne Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1825 E. College Way
Mount Vernon, WA 98273
360-424-1154
Resources
More Obituaries for DOLORES LARSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOLORES MILDRED LARSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DOLORES MILDRED LARSON Obituary
February 17, 1927 -
September 3, 2019

Dolores Mildred Larson, 92, of Sedro-Woolley, WA passed away peacefully on September 3, 2019.

She was born in Chicago, IL on February 17, 1927.

Dolores or "Lorry" as her friends and family called her, grew up during the Great Depression. Her family moved from the city to a farm to make a go of it and ended up in Hayward, WI. Here she met the love of her life, Les, and the two were married for 67 years. From there they moved to Venice, CA where she raised three children in a small house while her husband was working for the power company.

Dolores worked as a secretary for Venice Baptist Church and was very active in that church. The family then moved to Owens Valley. Dolores had a love for the desert and loved to go hiking and exploring, especially taking hikes up Mount Whitney. Eventually the family settled in Washington state and resided there until Dolores passed away.

Dolores had many hobbies and enjoyed camping, being outdoors, hiking, and rock hounding. She was very fond of her beloved pets, but more than anything she loved her family.

Lorry was a longtime member of Bethany Covenant Church in Mount Vernon, WA.

She is survived by her three children; Toni (Edward) Lemire, Michael (Carri) Larson, and Deby (Jim) Cobrae; nine grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. Dolores is also survived by her sister, Lorraine and brother, Chuck (Carol).

She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Leslie Larson.

A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 1:00pm at Hawthorne Funeral Home, Mount Vernon, WA. A graveside service and a time of reception will follow immediately after the service.

Arrangements are under the care of Hawthorne Funeral Home, Mount Vernon, WA.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DOLORES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now