August 6, 1924 - February 20, 2020
Domingo Ozuna, 95, passed away on February 20, 2020 in Mount Vernon, WA.
Domingo "Bing" was born in Mexico on August 6, 1924.
He worked many different jobs until January 1, 1955 when he went to work for Bill Roozen and Washington Bulb Company. He worked side by side with Bill and they became very close friends. One of his proudest moments was when he became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 1985. He worked at Washington Bulb Company until he retired at over 90 years of age. Bing always said if he stopped working, he would die. He loved his job and the people he worked with. He was hardworking, positive and the most loyal employee and friend you would ever hope to have. You would always find coworkers hanging out with Bing during their breaks. He would have food to share with anyone that stopped by his work area and would do anything for anyone that asked.
The Roozen grandchildren loved going to the farm to see "Mr. Bingo" who would always stop whatever he was doing to talk to them and give them a cookie. Many of the generations of children who worked on the farm would say they learned life lessons from him as they plowed the fields alongside him during the summer. If he thought someone was going to get themselves into some type of problem, he would always look them straight in the eye and say "You play danger!"
Domingo was loved by all who were lucky enough to know him.
He was preceded in death by his son John Ozuna.
He is survived by his children Joe Ozuna, Raymond Ozuna, Martina McGraw, numerous grandchildren and by his friend Rudy Avila who was like a son to Domingo who visited and cared for him every day.
He also had other special friends in his life including Peter Conijn who was his advocate as he aged; as well as the staff at The Bridge for their care in his last few months.
There will be a gathering to celebrate Domingo on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 3pm, at McLean Road Fire Department.
Arrangements were under the care of Kern Funeral Home.
