January 9, 1924 -
October 2, 2020
Don Prouty departed this earthly home and stepped over into the promised land, at Country Meadows Village, Sedro-Woolley on October 2, 2020.
He was born January 9, 1924, son of Jessie and Mary Prouty, on a homestead near Metaline Falls, Washington.
He was raised and schooled in Metaline Falls. Don started at an early age building an excellent work ethic. During the Depression years, he went about seeking work to help the family income to pay taxes on property. He worked in the lead and zinc mines from ages 16 to 20.
At age 20, he met and married Evelyn Lebert, then joined the U. S. Navy in 1944, serving on board the USS Audubon, troop transport ship, crossing the Pacific many times, dodging the Japanese submarines. His tour ended when World War II ended.
During this time, his daughter Cheryl was born, whom he didn't see until she was a year old.
Upon discharge, he returned to Metaline Falls working in mines for a short time. During this time, his son, Gary was born. The family then moved to Superior Montana where he became an auto mechanic; served as school bus driver, snow plower and wrecker service.
In 1955, he moved to Sedro-Woolley, where he joined his nephew, Andy Cromarty in the building business. He built homes in the area, and at one interval, worked for Texaco, building gas stations from here to Butte, MT. Andy and he did the remodel of Lemley Chapel. Don was a very conscientious builder. He enjoyed working with wood and built excellent cabinets, was in demand for remodel jobs until his retirement in 1983, due to heart attack.
In 1966, his wife, Evelyn passed. In 1968, he met Velva Webb and they were married in 1970, adding two step- children to his family, Vickie and Daryl Webb. Don and Velva spent many years working, traveling in the RV. Camping and fishing were their favorite things to do.
In 1985, they discovered the "Land of the Sun" in Yuma City, Arizona. They had property there, where they spent six months of the year, enjoying the winters, and many friends. They regretfully had to retire from this phase of theirs lives in 2015, due to Don's failing health. In 2017, health issues forced them to sell their property and move to Country Meadows Villages, a senior living facility.
Don is survived by his wife, Velva; daughter, Cheryl (Lester) Bussing of Port Orchard, son, Gary (Janet) Prouty of Rainier; step-children, Vicki Jones of Kingsman, Arizona, Daryl (Mary) Webb of Lyman; grandchildren, Kristie (Jessie) Kornelias of Lynden, Michael (Cindie) Conatser of King City, California, and Douglas Jones; great grandchildren, Jaci, Dylan, Haley, Jakoby and Olivia; two great nieces, Nicki Chen and Sue Cromarty of Seattle.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Evelyn; parents, Jessie and Mary Prouty; five half-sisters, Amy, Babe, Eva, Rose and Mabel; brother, Gerrell Prouty; three nieces, Jacquie Cromarty, Janice Martin and Celeste Snelson.
The family would like to take this opportunity to express their sincere appreciation and thanks to all the very kind and compassionate people that assisted Don during this difficult time, too many to mention here.
Thank you to Hospice of the Northwest, our sincere thanks to each and all staff at Country Meadows.
A time of visitation will be available at Lemley Chapel Wednesday and Thursday, from Noon to 5:00 and Friday from 9:00 to Noon.
A Private Family Graveside Service will be held at Union Cemetery, Sedro-Woolley, with Pastor Jim Cannon presiding.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are recommended to a favorite charity or Hospice of the Northwest, 227 Freeway Drive, Suite A, Mount Vernon, WA 98273.
Share your memories of Don and sign the online guest register at www.lemleychapel.com.