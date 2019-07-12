August 16, 1944 -

July 9, 2019



Donald Allen (Donnie) Anderson, 74, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, at the Skagit Valley Hospital on Tuesday, July 9, 2019.



Don was born on August 16, 1944 in Everett, WA, and was a lifelong resident of Skagit County. Don attended Mount Vernon High School, where he wrestled and played baseball, and graduated in 1962.



Don worked as a mechanic for over 50 years, first at Anderson Auto Repair in Mount Vernon with his father and family. Over the years, Don also owned and operated Skagit Cylinder Head, worked at Wilson Auto Broker, and worked on various other carpentry projects for folks who enjoyed Don's company and the attention to detail in his finish work.



Don enjoyed motorcycles, fishing, camping, bowling, various sports, and he was an avid golfer. Don was a lifelong wood worker and he loved coming up with creative projects. Donnie spent many hours in his workshop at his home in Lyman, where he lived for the last 21 years with his wife, Debbie and their energetic lab, Bella. Donnie loved animals and over the years opened his home to many beloved dogs and cats. Recently, Donnie enjoyed volunteering and visiting with people at the library in Lyman.



Donnie's smile could light up a room, and he loved joking around with family, friends, and strangers alike. He was always willing to lend a hand to friends and family with a smile on his face, usually wearing one of his favorite tie-dyed T-shirts. Donnie had a larger than life personality and his passing will leave an empty space in our lives.



Don is survived by his wife, Debbie Anderson, sons Craig and Evan Anderson and daughter Shanon Anderson; 5 grandchildren; great-grandchildren; siblings Helen Suthers, Norman Anderson, Carolyn Geisendorf, Linda Lyon, Nancy Adams, Evelyn Venesky, and Mark Anderson; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.



Don was preceded in death by his parents, Norris and Borghild Anderson, brother Lee Anderson, and sister Joyce Suthers.



The family will have a private celebration of Don's life in August at the annual family picnic.



Donnie was a great guy, loved by all. Those who knew Donnie, never met anyone with a more ready smile and a quick laugh. He will be deeply missed. Published in Skagit Valley Herald on July 14, 2019