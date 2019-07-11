September 25, 1935 -

July 9, 2019



Donald Earl Rayfield, 83, a longtime Clear Lake resident, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 9, 2019.



Donnie was born on September 25, 1935, the son of Virgil and Lona (Good) Rayfield in Clear Lake, WA. He was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart, Christine Johnson on October 6, 1954 and together they shared 46 years of marriage.



Donnie was known as a hard-working logger and was employed with the Janicki Logging Company for over 25 years. He earned the nickname Snowball during the years he spent plowing snow from the North Cross Highway for the annual Spring opening of the North Cascades Pass. Although the work eventually ended, the nickname stayed.



His grandkids remember him as being very good at finding morel mushrooms and also very good at keeping rabbits away from gardens.



Donnie spent the past 16 years enjoying retirement in his home overlooking the Skagit River near Concrete.



Donnie is survived by his sons, Ed (Joan) Rayfield of Concrete, WA, Curtis (Angi) Rayfield of Clancy, MT; 7 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; his beloved sister Patty Burleson and numerous other cherished relatives and special friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Virgil and Lona Rayfield; wife, Christine Rayfield and daughter, Cheryl Goodman.



A graveside inurnment of both Donnie and Christine's ashes will be held for close family members at the Clear Lake Cemetery at a later date.



Share memories of Don and sign the online guest register at www.lemleychapel.com.



Lemley Chapel Published in Skagit Valley Herald from July 13 to July 14, 2019