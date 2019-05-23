Services His Place Community Church 1480 S Burlington Blvd Burlington, WA 98233 Resources More Obituaries for DONALD ERICKSON Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? DONALD EDDY ERICKSON

November 25, 1931 -

March 1, 2019





Donald Eddy Erickson, 87, of Burlington, WA went to be with our Lord & Savior on March 1, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.



He is survived by the love of his life, Joyce Erickson.



Don was born on November 25, 1931 in Everett, WA to Hjalmer & Olive Erickson.



He graduated from Everett High School and enlisted in the Air Force during the Korean War. There he served as a clerical office assistant. Upon his return to Everett, he met Joyce during this time as she was finishing her nursing degree at Providence Hospital.



They were soon married and moved to Ellensburg so Don could finish his education degree at Central Washington State University to become a high school English teacher. It was during these years their son Dean and daughter Stephanie were born.



Don accepted his first teaching position in Monroe, WA and it was here they met their very dear friends, Bob and Barbara Porter.



The following year both Bob and Don accepted teaching positions at Burlington Edison High School and Barbara and Joyce had their first nursing jobs also. It was here they added to their family and son David and daughter Sharlyn were born.



Don taught at BEHS for 32 years and also coached track and cross country with Ted Whan and both were inducted to Washington State's Hall of Fame.



Don also assisted with basketball alongside Don Leach. Don thoroughly enjoyed his teaching and coaching years as he found both to be very rewarding.



He was always very encouraging with his students and athletes as he had a way of empowering them to believe in themselves. Over the years many of these former students and athletes kept in contact with him and became lifelong friends.



After retiring from teaching and coaching, Don and Joyce traveled with many dear friends in their motor home to see the beautiful United States, stopping to spend time with family, grandchildren and friends.



They spent many of their winter months snow birding in Arizona at an RV Resort with several Skagit Valley friends.



Don loved the game of golf and was a member of the SVCC. He also loved gardening and always had the biggest red geraniums. He was an avid reader, but most all he loved spending time with family and all of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren during holidays, camping, clam digging, crabbing, making jam, and attending church. He was very proud of his children and grandchildren and took great delight in attending many of their activities and athletic events.



Don Erickson is survived by his loving wife Joyce Erickson and his younger brother, Bob Erickson; his four children Dean (Rhonda) Erickson of Electric City, WA, Steph (Kevin) McAfee of Kennewick, WA, Dave Erickson of Birch Bay, WA and Sharlyn (Bruce) Wersen of Burlington; grandchildren Kelcee Erickson, Jaianne (Seth) Pischel , Garret McAfee, Keaton (Isabel) Wersen, Shaz (Nick) Holm and 5 great-grandchildren.



A Celebration of Life Service is scheduled in remembrance of Don on Friday, July 19th at 1:00pm at His Place Church in Burlington, WA. Published in Skagit Valley Herald on May 24, 2019