Kern Funeral Home
1122 South 3rd Street
Mount Vernon, WA 98273
(360) 336-2153
DONALD K. WILSON


1930 - 2019
DONALD K. WILSON Obituary
December 13, 1930 -
October 16, 2019

Donald K. Wilson, 88, passed away October 16, 2019.

A longtime resident of Stanwood and Conway, he was born in Everett on December 13, 1930.

Don graduated from Twin City High School (Stanwood) in 1948, Skagit Valley College in 1950 and the University of Washington (Accounting) in 1957. He was an Air Force veteran (1951-1954).

Don married Janet A. Christianson on August 18, 1956.

He spent his career in finance at Boeing from 1957-1996.

Don is survived by his daughters, Sally Dixon (John) and Kay Cyr (Bob), and his four beloved grandchildren, Sam Dixon (Bailey Cunningham), Jack Dixon, Paityn Cyr, Tanner Cyr and Tanners' fiancée Hayleigh Summers.

He also loved and was loved by many dear friends young and old. Many of them fondly called him Papa and like his family they will miss him dearly.

Don was preceded in death by his wife Janet and his son Kenneth.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite youth organization.

At his request no service will be held.

You may offer your condolences and share memories of Don to his family online at www.kernfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are through Kern Funeral Home, Mount Vernon.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Oct. 23, 2019
