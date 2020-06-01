DONALD M. McFADDEN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share DONALD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DEATH NOTICE

Donald M. McFadden, 85, of Anacortes, passed away at home on Thursday, May 28, 2020.

Arrangements are in the care of Evans Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., Anacortes, WA and the San Juan Islands.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Anacortes American and Skagit Valley Herald from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Evans Funeral Chapel - Anacortes
1105 32nd Street
Anacortes, WA 98221
(360) 293-3311
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved