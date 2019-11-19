|
Donald R. Beatty, 71, of Olympia, Washington, passed peacefully on November 11, 2019 after his health quickly deteriorated due to an autoimmune disease.
Don was predeceased by his parents, George and Doris, and his brother Dennis.
He is survived by his wife Sherry (Monlux), his son Garrett and daughter-in-law and Cami, his daughter Dana, his 4 grandchildren, and his nieces Tiffany and Stephanie.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
A full obituary may be found at www.deschutesmemorialchapel.com.
