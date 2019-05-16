Home

Lemley Chapel
1008 Third Street
Sedro Woolley, WA 98284
(360) 855-1288
DONALD RAY RUDD

DONALD RAY RUDD Obituary

September 9, 1934 -
May 11, 2019

Donald Ray Rudd, 84, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 11, 2019 in Sedro-Woolley, WA.

He was born on September 9, 1934 in Bellingham, WA the son of Walter and Alma (Hillard) Rudd.

Don graduated from Lake Stevens High School in 1953.

He joined the Air Force in 1954 and served 20 years. He exited as a Technician Sergeant E6, or a as Don called himself 'Radio Man'. While in the service he was sent to Korea, Vietnam, Africa, Germany, and his favorite place, England.

Donald is survived by his sister, Alice Lewis; nieces, Julie Baker, and Cathy Elliott (Scott) and nephew, David Lewis.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Alma Rudd and twin brother, Ronald Dean Rudd.

A Military funeral service will take place on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 2:30 pm at the Tahoma National Cemetery, in Kent, WA.

Share memories of Don and sign our online guest register at www.lemleychapel.com.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on May 17, 2019
