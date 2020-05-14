November 5, 1938 -
May 8, 2020
Donald Victor Klein crossed over from this life to eternal life in heaven on May 8, 2020 and is forever with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Don was born on November 5, 1938 in the Arlington, WA area, the youngest of six children of Andrew & Alice (Tanis) Klein.
He was raised along with his brothers to become well respected and very successful dairy farmers in the Arlington area.
Don attended school in Arlington and was with the class of 1957.
He met and married the love of his life, Gloria Jean Landert and together they had three wonderful children, Darla, Don and Donita.
During this time Don decided to leave the dairy business and went to work for Northwest Hardwoods in Arlington. Gloria preceded him in death after 49 years of marriage.
He later met and married the second wonderful love of his heart, Lorinda (Lindbo) Crook. They were married for almost 15 years.
Don's only surviving brother, Gerald, and his wife Lolita were excellent examples of the love of God and love of family and they and their family were cherished by Don. His brother and sister-in-law, Bill & Ruby Landert also held a special place in his heart. He loved them all deeply.
Don is survived by his dear wife, Lorinda Klein of Sedro-Woolley; his beloved children, Darla Breazele and husband Dan of Ritzville, WA, Don Klein and companion Sherry of Colville, WA and Donita Woodard and husband Kevin of Lake Stevens, WA; his brother, Gerald Klein of Arlington; grandchildren, Dustin and David Breazele, Tyler Iverson, and Troy Iverson and his companion Vanessa, and great-grandchildren, Jayce and Little Zander, and many many wonderful nieces and nephews.
Don also leaves behind a special family from Anacortes who right from the start folded their arms and prayers around him until the day he died; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Owen & Paula Lindbo, Ole & Debbie Lindbo, Allen & Janet Lindbo, Kathy (Lindbo) Warnokowski of Anacortes and Rick & Cathy Lindbo of Canby, OR.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew & Alice; brothers, Paul, John and Ken Klein and sister, Dorothy (Klein) Kluin.
A grateful and heartfelt thank you for the devotion and care that was given to Don and Lorinda by all the staff who worked so hard at United General Hospital. God bless you all.
During a year of great stress and sorrow a hero stepped forward and became a tower of strength for the Klein family. He went the extra mile and offered to help in anyway he could, Thank you Kevin Woodard because you are and always will be our hero.
For God so loved the world that he gave His only begotten son that whosoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life. John 3V16.
Heavenly Father, we give you honor, thanks and praise for your great love for all of us. You are the only God. You are the King of Kings and Lord of Lords. The Great I am. (Amen)
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Lemley Chapel, Sedro-Woolley.
Inurnment will be at the Arlington Cemetery at a later date.
Lemley Chapel
Published in Skagit Valley Herald from May 14 to May 17, 2020.