DONNA CONN WHITE
With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Donna (Conn) White on Monday, September 7, 2020, while surrounded by the love of her girls.

She was married to Gordon Wear and Roy White.

Donna is survived by her girls, Debbie (Rich), Michelle (Brian), Tami (Craig); her grandson, Curtis; brother, David (Betty Jo).

She was preceded in death by her brother, Arnold; parents, Donald and Dorothy Conn; son, Michael; nephew, Brad.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 1:00PM at Greenhills Cemetery in Burlington, WA. Share memories of

Donna and sign the online guest register at www.lemleychapel.com.

Published in Skagit Valley Herald from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
