August 5, 1931 -

June 12, 2019



Donna E. Zimmerman 87, a long-time resident of La Conner passed away in Seattle on June 12, 2019.



Donna was born in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota on August 5, 1931 to SR (Bob) and Mina Green. She lived in the Avon-Fredonia area, working on farms. Donna attended school in Avon and Burlington and graduated from La Conner High School in 1949.



She was married to Boyd Zimmerman for 68 years. Donna worked for the post office as a rural mail carrier, retiring in 1991. Donna was a member of the La Conner Methodist Church and Billkens Club.



Donna loved working in her yard and was especially proud of her garden and dahlias, she always had a special baked treat to sample. Donna never missed an opportunity to send a greeting card for every occasion. Donna loved spending time with her family especially her great-grandchildren.



Donna is survived by her husband, Boyd, one son, Bob and his wife Joni Zimmerman, one daughter, Sue and husband Don Harris, 4 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren, Brad and Candance Zimmerman and daughter, Madison; Brandon and Marcie Roland and daughter's Payton and Anorah; Shannon Velasco and son, Alijah; Craig and Amy Zimmerman.



Graveside memorial services will be held at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 1:00 PM.



Please consider memorials to La Conner Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 581, La Conner, WA 98257 and La Conner Methodist Church, P.O. Box 43, La Conner, WA 98257.



Published in Skagit Valley Herald on June 19, 2019