October 29, 1951 -
June 21, 2020
Donna J Baldwin, 68, of Mount Vernon, WA passed away peacefully on June 21, 2020 with her family by her side following a 14-year battle with cancer.
Donna was born on October 29, 1951 in Centralia, WA to Donald and Joy Baldwin.
Donna had many passions that included roller skating at the Roller Frolic in Burlington, WA which was owned by her parents. She received too many awards to list. Donna sang with the Seattle Opera Chorus for 31 years, playing hundreds of roles.
Donna is survived by her husband Lee, stepdaughter Tara, Father Don, sister Suzy, brother John, aunt Carol, nephew Ric, and niece Krista. Donna is preceded in death by her mother Joy.
The family would like to thank the staff and caregivers at Hospice of the Northwest for their compassionate care during this difficult time.
Memorials can be made in Donna's name to the Hospice of the Northwest Foundation at 227 Freeway Drive Suite #A Mount Vernon, WA 98273 or online.
No funeral service will be held at this time.
Arrangements are under the care of Hawthorne Funeral Home, Mount Vernon, WA.
