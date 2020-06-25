DONNA J. BALDWIN
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share DONNA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
October 29, 1951 -
June 21, 2020

Donna J Baldwin, 68, of Mount Vernon, WA passed away peacefully on June 21, 2020 with her family by her side following a 14-year battle with cancer.

Donna was born on October 29, 1951 in Centralia, WA to Donald and Joy Baldwin.

Donna had many passions that included roller skating at the Roller Frolic in Burlington, WA which was owned by her parents. She received too many awards to list. Donna sang with the Seattle Opera Chorus for 31 years, playing hundreds of roles.

Donna is survived by her husband Lee, stepdaughter Tara, Father Don, sister Suzy, brother John, aunt Carol, nephew Ric, and niece Krista. Donna is preceded in death by her mother Joy.

The family would like to thank the staff and caregivers at Hospice of the Northwest for their compassionate care during this difficult time.

Memorials can be made in Donna's name to the Hospice of the Northwest Foundation at 227 Freeway Drive Suite #A Mount Vernon, WA 98273 or online.

No funeral service will be held at this time.

Please visit www.hawthornefh.com to share your thoughts and memories and sign the online guest register.

Arrangements are under the care of Hawthorne Funeral Home, Mount Vernon, WA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald from Jun. 25 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hawthorne Funeral Home - Mount Vernon
1825 E. College Way
Mount Vernon, WA 98273
360-424-1154
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved