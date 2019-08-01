|
Donna Joy Berg was born in Bellingham, WA on April 19, 1926 to Lester and Pearle Flake.
Donna lived a wonderful childhood with her mom, dad and brother Dale in Bellingham, WA. Donna graduated from Bellingham High School in 1944. She attended Western Washington College of Education.
Donna married Donald D Berg from Burlington, WA in 1947. Don and Donna had three children daughter Robyn Eisses (Jack), son Ron and daughter Carol Arendse (Hal).
Donna loved the birds and the bees, the flowers and the trees, and keeping a beautiful yard. After a car accident most of her time was spent reading and time with friends and family.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Dale, her beloved grandson Andy Berg, and husband Donald Berg.
The delight of Donna's life was when her grandson Chris Eisses (Christine), Jeff Eisses (Cortney) and Andy Berg were born and spending time with them. When her great-granddaughters were born Emma Eisses, Abby Eisses, Addison Eisses, and Hadley Eisses her life was complete.
To all her friends and family, Donna has asked you to celebrate her life with a cup of coffee and a cookie.
Donna would like to thank her wonderful longtime caregivers for the joy they brought each day. Kay, Connie and Merriday.
At her request a private family service will be held at Hawthorne Funeral Home, Mount Vernon, WA.
In lieu of flowers memorial's may be made in Donna's name to Hospice of the Northwest. 227 Freeway Dr Ste A, Mount Vernon, WA 98273.
