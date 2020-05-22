DONNA L. HAYTON
1925 - 2020
Donna L. Hayton, 95, of Mount Vernon, WA passed away peacefully on May 20, 2020 with her family by her side.

There will be a private family graveside at Hawthorne Memorial Park, Mount Vernon, WA.

A full obituary will run in a future edition of the newspaper.

Arrangements are under the care of Hawthorne Funeral Home, Mount Vernon, WA.

Published in Skagit Valley Herald from May 22 to May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Hawthorne Funeral Home - Mount Vernon
1825 E. College Way
Mount Vernon, WA 98273
360-424-1154
