Donna L. Hayton, 95, of Mount Vernon, WA passed away peacefully on May 20, 2020 with her family by her side.



There will be a private family graveside at Hawthorne Memorial Park, Mount Vernon, WA.



A full obituary will run in a future edition of the newspaper.



Arrangements are under the care of Hawthorne Funeral Home, Mount Vernon, WA.



