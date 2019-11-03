|
|
May 5, 1929 -
October 29, 2019
Donna Marie Hughes, age 90, a long time Fir Island Resident passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019.
Born on May 5, 1929 in Seattle, Donna was the daughter of Clifford and Thora Forcier. She attended Queen Anne High School. On July 3, 1951 she married James L. "Jim" Hughes. Together they raised four sons and were busy with the many sports, 4-H activities and mischief that comes along with raising four boys. Donna and Jim took pride in their four sons who would grow up and continue to be the third generation farmers they were meant to be.
Donna enjoyed boating with her family and friends to various San Juan Islands, watching her children and then grandchildren cover themselves with mud at the family cabin on Juniper Beach and attending all the sports games she could. Donna would travel near and far to make sure she was at her boy's, grandchildren's, and even great-grandchildren's sports games.
Being a farmer's wife, she could have been tired of the dirt but not Donna. She took great pride in her yard and her produce stand, which was a local hot spot in its hay day with her prized tomatoes. Donna and Jim loved their well-earned vacations to Maui. Donna was blessed with 12 grand kids and 10 great- grand kids.
Donna is survived by her four sons; David (Leslie), Tom (Amy), Jeff (Jan), Bob (Shelly), her grandchildren; Karie (Chris), Sarah (Ronald), Mary (Aaron), Brett, Chelsea, Michael (Alis), Jamie (Brian), Mandy (Lucas), Corey, Meagan, Alyssa (Jason), Kinsey (Ben), her great-grandchildren; James (Jessica), Wesley, Jacob, Emma, Landon, Colton, Riley, Jakkson, Grayson, Owen, and her in-laws Don & Margaret Semrau and many nieces and nephews.
Donna was preceded in death by her husband, James Hughes, her sister and brother-in-law Pat & Leo Besagno and sister-in-law Barbara Noel.
The family would like to extend their deep-felt appreciation to Donna's caregivers at Ashley Gardens and Visiting Angels in Mount Vernon for their assistance in Donna's care.
A graveside service is scheduled to begin at 10:30 AM, Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Fir Conway Lutheran Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to George Larsen Marine Rescue, P.O. Box 572, Conway, WA 98238.
Services are under the direction of Kern Funeral Home, Mount Vernon, WA.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Nov. 3, 2019