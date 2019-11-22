Home

Evans Funeral Chapel - Anacortes
1105 32nd Street
Anacortes, WA 98221
(360) 293-3311
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Anacortes Lutheran Church
DORA EVA (BACH) COFFELT


1935 - 2019
DORA EVA (BACH) COFFELT Obituary

January 2, 1935 -
November 13, 2019

Dora, 84, was called home to God on November 13, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in East Prussia, (USSR) on January 2, 1935; to parents: Emil and Auguste Bach.

Dora was a strong, resolute, loving wife, mother and grandmother.

A staunch Lutheran, she was a member of the Anacortes Lutheran Church. Dora was also a multi-talented lady holding National US Masters Swimming Records, an award-winning Fiber Artist, practicing Yoga Student, licensed beautician in two countries, member of Skagit Valley & Whidbey Weavers' Guilds.

Dora was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Karen and her brother Hans.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years: Lynn Coffelt; daughter: Kim (JR Etlicher); grandchildren: Brianna, Elyse Etlicher; and siblings: Manfred Bach and Elise Gipel, both of Germany.

Dora's funeral service will be held 11 am, Saturday, November 30, 2019 at the Anacortes Lutheran Church; burial at Grand View Cemetery and a reception following at the Anacortes Christian Church.

To share memories of Dora, please sign the online guestbook at www. evanschapel.com.
Published in Anacortes American and Skagit Valley Herald from Nov. 24 to Nov. 27, 2019
