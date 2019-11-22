|
January 2, 1935 -
November 13, 2019
Dora, 84, was called home to God on November 13, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in East Prussia, (USSR) on January 2, 1935; to parents: Emil and Auguste Bach.
Dora was a strong, resolute, loving wife, mother and grandmother.
A staunch Lutheran, she was a member of the Anacortes Lutheran Church. Dora was also a multi-talented lady holding National US Masters Swimming Records, an award-winning Fiber Artist, practicing Yoga Student, licensed beautician in two countries, member of Skagit Valley & Whidbey Weavers' Guilds.
Dora was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Karen and her brother Hans.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years: Lynn Coffelt; daughter: Kim (JR Etlicher); grandchildren: Brianna, Elyse Etlicher; and siblings: Manfred Bach and Elise Gipel, both of Germany.
Dora's funeral service will be held 11 am, Saturday, November 30, 2019 at the Anacortes Lutheran Church; burial at Grand View Cemetery and a reception following at the Anacortes Christian Church.
Published in Anacortes American and Skagit Valley Herald from Nov. 24 to Nov. 27, 2019