Doreen E. Spencer, born August 7th, 1923 and died July 30th, 2020 just shy of her 97th birthday. She died at her beloved home surrounded by family, her beloved cat Wills, and her beautiful antiques.



She is predeceased by her beloved Father, Fernon Spencer, beloved mother, Rose Spencer, and her beloved brother, Donald Spencer (Spence).



Doreen was born in Alberta Canada and moved to Sedro-Woolley at the early age of 2. She became best friends with Helen Guddall French at that early age and that friendship lasted until Helen passed in 2017.



Doreen became part of the Guddall/Lemley family that lasted a lifetime, and she became our family historian, never forgetting a name, a date, or anything about the person or their family.



After high school graduation from Sedro-Woolley High School in 1940, she moved to Queen Anne with her friends Helen and Elaine Guddall.



She received her hair stylist license and worked for a short time at the Bon Marche in Everett.

Afterwards, she went on to working for Colby Ave Styling Salon which she eventually bought and was there until her retirement in 1999. She met many of her lifelong friends there ( too numerous to mention individually) who she was still in contact with at the time of her death.



After retiring from Colby Ave Styling Salon she moved back to Sedro Woolley, where she spent her days walking, gardening, and enjoying the easy life of Sedro Woolley.

She spent many hours knitting her famous Christmas stockings for her loved ones.



Doreen loved to read, loved movies, loved classical music, loved all animals, loved trees, loved a strong gin and tonic, loved a great conversation, loved her coffee black and her food very, very hot, loved a crossword puzzle, loved the rain and the sound of thunder, loved England and Scotland and everything associated with those countries, loved a glass of red wine with dinner, loved a "cold crisp sunny Maine Day", loved her beautiful collection of antiques and special pieces as she felt they told the story of her lifetime! And most of all she loved her family, her friends and all of her many cats she had over her lifetime!



Doreen will be missed dearly by all who knew her. She was an incredible woman and had a zest for life and an infectious laugh that was a joy to all.



She will live on in our hearts, minds, thought, prayers, and laughs forever. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Skagit Humane Society.



There will be an outside internment and all friends and family are welcome, on Sept 19th at noon at Hawthorne cemetery

