Doris "Darlene" Bennett, 86 passed away Nov. 13, 2020 at her home in Mt. Vernon, WA with her family by her side. She was born August 18, 1934 in Yakima, WA to Elvin and Claudia Dale, the second of 7 girls.



She attended school in Selah, WA until the eighth grade when her family moved to the west side where she attended school in Sumner, WA graduating from Sumner High School in 1952. After graduation she worked at the Sumner Café until she took a job as a secretary at Boeing in Renton.



She became a homemaker and community volunteer when she met and married Paul Bennett in 1954. After several moves around the world due to his military career, the family settled in Mt. Vernon, WA in 1973.



Darlene did not know a stranger. Her smile and quick wit endeared her to many lifelong friends. Her generosity and kindness will be missed in her neighborhood where she was known to share advice along with her home cooked and home canned goods.



She is survived by her son Roger Bennett, her daughter-in-law Kathy Bennett, grandchildren Paul Bennett, and Kristiana Sestak (Zachery). Along with 4 sisters, Ardeth Uhls, Linda White, Erin Pringle (James), and Edna Taylor. Her numerous nieces and nephews will always remember their fun-loving Aunt "Dean".



She was preceded in death by her parents Elvin and Claudia, her husband of 56 years Paul, her son Monty, and sisters Nancy Burow, and Elva Wytko.



Due to her request, there will be no service at this time.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that you remember how she loved to laugh and "make a memory" so please find a way to make your own joyful memory in her honor.



God saw you getting tired when a cure was not to be, so He whispered, "Come to me".

You suffered much in silence; your spirit did not bend. You faced your pain with courage until the very end.

You tried so hard to stay with us, your fight was all in vain. God took you in his loving arms and saved you from the pain.

You didn't deserve all you went through and so He gave you rest. God's garden must be beautiful. He only takes the best.

It broke our hearts to lose you, but you didn't go alone, for a piece of us went with you the day God called you home.

-Author Unknown

