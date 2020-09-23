1/1
DORIS ELDRIDGE RATHVON
Doris Eldridge Rathvon, passed away September 4, 2020 at the Areside Adult Family Home in Lynnwood, WA., where she was taken great care of by a Loving Family and staff for the last 5 years, and Hospice of NW for the last 6 months.

Doris had been battling the awful disease of Alzhiemers. She was born August 27, 1945 to Fred and Mable Eldridge in Sedro-Woolley, WA. who lived in Marblemount, WA., where they settled down after relocating from Picnic Flats Colorado.

Her parents were both hard working people, they had to be with raising 6 boys and now 2 girls. Doris graduated from Concrete High School and married shortly after to Glen Rathvon and started a family of her own.

After being a mom and a housewife for 18 + years, she had a dream to become a florist. She attended a floral school down in Tacoma, WA., where she also met her long time best friend Sue Smocko. She worked in the floral business for awhile, but it was too hard working with her hands all day. She then became a Visting Angels Nurse going to peoples homes and helping them with their daily tasks.

She fell in love with Country dancing after her two oldest kids introduced her to it.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents Fred and Mable Eldridge and 4 Eldridge brothers (Bob, Lester, Ray and Chester). Doris is survived by Glen Rathvon, father of her 3 children Mike (and wife Lisa) Marilyn and Larry Rathvon, brother Paul and wife Virgie of Montana, brother Don and wife Gloria of Utah and sister Hazel Gorman of Idaho. Also many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Doris was loved by many and will be truly missed.

Following Doris's wishes she will be cremated and laid to rest with her parents in Concrete, WA., at Forest Park Cemetary.

In lieu of flowers please make Donations to the Alzhiemers Association in Doris's name.
A Celebration of Life/Family Reunion to be held in 2021. Details to be determined at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald from Sep. 23 to Sep. 27, 2020.
