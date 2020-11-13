Doris Elizabeth Hall, 90, passed away peacefully at the University of Washington in Seattle, WA on November 9, 2020.
She was born on May 1, 1930 in East LaPort, North Carolina the daughter of Monroe and Verda (Cope) Deitz.
She married Mont Hall on April 1, 1940 in Bellingham, WA.
Doris worked at Northern State Hospital and on the Election Board in Lyman. She loved to fish for Steelhead and Trout, and grew lots of tomatoes. She loved working on 3D puzzles.
She is survived by her sons, Larry Hall (Sherry) of Toronto, Canada, Michael Hall (Noreen) of Sedro-Woolley, WA, Neil Hall (Bonnie) of Pateras, WA; 7 grandchildren, Tina Hall, Russell Hall, Mike Hall, Brad Hall, Jerrid Hall, Stacy Moore, Jodi Lavine; 16 great- grandchildren; 4 great-great- grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Doris is preceded in death by her husband, Mont Hall; 10 brothers and sisters.
A Memorial Service will be held in early spring of 2021. A private graveside service was held on Friday, November 13, 2020 at the Lyman Cemetery in Lyman, WA. Share memories of Doris and sign the online guest register at www.lemleychapel.com.