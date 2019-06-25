October 17, 1933 -

June 21, 2019



Doris Elnora (Nemitz) Bird, 85, of Anacortes, passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Island Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.



She was born on October 17, 1933, in Huron, SD, the only daughter of Robert and Selma (Lundin) Nemitz. Doris, as a very young child, moved with her parents to Anacortes, WA, where she grew up and met her husband Don. She and Don moved to Seattle, WA, but eventually moved back to Anacortes to retire.



Doris was taught by her parents and grandparents that the Christian Faith and Blessings of God, home, family and church, which she put into practice every day, doing the best for her family and others.



Doris is survived by her husband of 64 years, Don, sons Michael (Marjory) and David (Billee); grandchildren, Michelle (Jared), Jesse (Laura), and Shannon; great- grandchildren, Kristiana (great-great-grandson, Waylon), bonus grandchildren Caryn (Derek), Chelsea, Samantha, Melanie, Richard (bonus great grandchildren Chase and Ashlynn).



She is also survived by extended family Ronda, Dianna, Eric, Christine, Benjamin and second-generation friend Karen (Keith) and Joan, and close by friend Betty.



Doris is preceded in death by her grandparents John and Anna Nemitz, Anders and Marie Lundin, parents Robert and Selma Nemitz, and in-laws, Leslie and Grace Bird.



A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Fernhill Cemetery in Anacortes.



