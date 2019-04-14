Services Kern Funeral Home 1122 South 3rd Street Mount Vernon , WA 98273 (360) 336-2153 Resources More Obituaries for DORIS OZRETICH Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? DORIS JO "JOBIE" OZRETICH

November 6th, 1931 -

April 6th, 2019



Doris Jo "Jobie" Ozretich, a long time resident of Mount Vernon passed away on Saturday April 6th, 2019. She was born to Porter and Ethel Ray on November 6th 1931 in Delano, California.



She had two children, David Lynn Barton and Michelle Marion Barton when she married Jerry Patrick "Pat" Ozretich on February 11th, 1963. Pat had three children, Clint, Doreen, and Rebecca.



Doris worked part-time for Sears for the better part of 40 years.



In the earlier years she taught Catechism at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church.



Doris loved to learn and read about other religions. She had a personal library containing books on religion, history, art, her native american ancestry, gardening, and enjoyed reading authors such as Michael Connelly and David Baldacci.



Reading was something she and Pat enjoyed together. They shared their love of books with their grandchildren with trips to the public library. Pat and Doris also shared a love for gardening, going to plays, dancing, and hosting holiday's in their home.



Together, they raised their grandchildren Damien and Danielle Stokes. Pat driving them to Karate, teaching them archery,and fishing on the Skagit River. Doris hosting every birthday party and sleepover, instilling in every one of her children and grandchildren that family came first.



Doris was a talented seamstress and had a flare for fashion. A natural beauty, she enjoyed dressing up for date night with her love Patrick and even dressing up with her grandchildren for halloween and other holidays.



Doris was best known for her strength, love of her family, and her friendships. A three time cancer survivor, Doris was the heartbeat and soul of her family. Our protector, our teacher, and our best friend.



Her beloved husband passed away after 51 years of marriage on October 6th, 2014.



Her daughter Michelle Barton became her caretaker in 2015. In the summer of 2018, Doris's granddaughter Danielle Stokes and her great-granddaughters Bella Rose, Hannah Mae, and Virginia Ray joined Michelle in the family home to be with Doris. Four generations all living and loving one another under one roof. With her grandson Damien Stokes, we stood by her side until she was reunited with her husband Patrick Ozretich, parents Porter and Ethel Ray, son David Barton, Brother Clifford Ray, Sister-in-law Pat Ray, and dear friends Lois and Ceicile.



She is survived by her daughter Michelle Barton, daughter-in-laws Brenda Simmon and Sarah Stokes, grandchildren Dominic Barton, Damien and Danielle Stokes, great-grandchildren Stephen and Nicole Barton, Kailey and Brian Gumke, Evelyn Stokes, Bella Rose, Hannah Mae and Virginia Ray Johnson. Dear friend and Cousin Raymond Ray, niece Vickie Park, great-nephew Steven Park, and her big lake family Rita Simmons, Laura Knutsen, and Kathy Seehorn.



Special thanks to the love and support of Sharron Ray, Mary King, Daniel Johnson, and Christopher and Kai Ramos. Neighbors and friends Steve and Delinda Baughn, Kate Williams. Also to David Lukov and Karlene Sweet for the emotional and spiritual support.



"We will be known forever by the tracks we leave"- Dakota



Services to honor and celebrate Doris Jo "Jobie" Ozretich will be held on Saturday April 20th at Kern Funeral Home at 1pm.



Services to honor and celebrate Doris Jo "Jobie" Ozretich will be held on Saturday April 20th at Kern Funeral Home at 1pm.

In lieu of flowers or cards, please make a modest donation to Doris's favorite local charity Meals on Wheels, PO Box 693 Mount Vernon, WA 98273 Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Apr. 14, 2019