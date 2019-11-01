|
February 16, 1927 -
October 31, 2019
Doris was born to Blaine and Helen Tilson, in Olympia.
She was 92 years old.
Doris lived most of her life in Anacortes. She also lived in Alger on a farm with then husband Neil Cast. They had cows, chickens, and dogs. Doris loved them all.
She loved her flower gardens, country music, garage sales, Mariners and Seahawks. Doris spent a lot of time, and loved all her nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her 3 sisters, Elaine Tilson, Mary Thompson, Bonnie Ellison.
She leaves behind her brother Robert Tilson, and wife Darlene, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Rest in Peace, Aunt Doris. We love you.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Nov. 2, 2019