

Dorothy (Dottie) Ann Cross, 82, died May 19, 2020 at Providence Hospital in Everett.



She was preceded in death by her parents Roy and Stella Olsen, and a baby sister Louise.



She was born in Aberdeen, Washington and grew up in Westport, Washington as an only child.



She loved lighthouses as her and her 1st husband lived on Destruction Island for lighthouse duty off the coast of Washington during his Coast Guard days.



She later moved to a farm in Burlington and became a farmer's wife. Taking care of many various farm critters, canning, her kids, beekeeping, and the farm.



She loved country line dancing and went every chance she got for lessons. She would go hunting every year and did some traveling.



After being widowed, she met and married William Sterling Cross and moved to Mount Vernon.



She became active in group gatherings for games of "Bunco" and "Mexican Train" with her friends.



Dottie was one of the first original ladies in a group called "The Wild Women of Woolley and a Few Good Men" which Sterling also joined. They had fun doing "vaudeville" type lip synced skits to earn money for a variety of charities such as Meals on Wheels.



She was always a hard worker doing a wide variety of jobs like clam shucking, cannery worker, receptionist/secretary, farm field worker, tractor driver, custodian, and clerical/office worker.



Dottie was a very kind and thoughtful woman, going out of her way to please others. She was also stubborn (as only a Norwegian is known to be) like her father and hid her aches and pains well. She was also un-judgmental about people, loved and accepted everyone equally. She was the best wife, mother, and friend that anyone could ever have and touched so many hearts in her lifetime. She will be greatly missed.



Dottie is survived by her husband Sterling Cross of Mount Vernon Washington, a son Jim Bailey of Camano Island, Washington, a daughter Deanna Hutchison of Savage Lake, Montana, 4 step-children Rick Cross of Vancouver, Washington, Valerie Richardson of Vancouver, Washington, David A. Cross of Vancouver, Washington, and James Cross of Mount Vernon, Washington, 4 grandchildren: Joshua Green, Nathan Hutchison, Roy and Evah Bailey, 2 great-grandchildren, Alice and Maximus Green and another on the way.



There will be a private family gathering for the placement of her ashes at the Camano Island Lutheran Cemetery.

