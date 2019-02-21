January 3, 1923 -

November 13, 2018



Dorothy Ann Wheeler succumbed to her battle with Parkinson's Disease on November 13, 2018.



Dorothy was born in Great Falls, Montana. The oldest of two children, and sister to Jack Kosnick.



Dorothy grew up in Sweetgrass, Montana, and went to college in Great Falls. She went on to teach Kindergarten in Sunburst, Montana.



Dorothy married Otto "Chuck" Tokarchuk, on May 1, 1946. In April of 1950, they welcomed their first son, John Tokarchuk, and in April of 1952 they welcomed their second son, Leslie Tokarchuk. The family lived in Sunburst, Montana where Dorothy taught elementary school and Otto worked for the Texaco Refinery until 1958, when they moved to Mount Vernon, Washington with the move of many Texaco employees.



In 1969, Dorothy met Maurice O. Wheeler through a mutual acquaintance. Dorothy and Maurice were married on February 29, 1972. Dorothy and Maurice lived in Calgary Alberta until 1984 when they retired to El Cajon, California to care her parents.



Dorothy and Maurice moved to Mount Vernon in March 2009 to be close to family as they aged. Maurice lost his battle with Alzheimer's November 8, 2012.



Dorothy is survived by her sons, John Tokarchuk and Les (Marcia) Tokarchuk, and grandchildren, Denise, Derreck, Darren, Dawnell, Casie, Jason Leslie and Jessica, and numerous great-grandchildren.



The family will hold a private memorial to honor Dorothy at a later time. Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary