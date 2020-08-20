November 3, 1919 -
August 3, 2020
Dorothy Bluhm Urbick, 100, was born in Langley, Washington on November 3, 1919. Dorothy graduated from Coupeville High School in 1937 at the top of her class and also earned her Certificate and letter for basketball. She graduated from the Metropolitan School of Business in Seattle in 1938 and worked at Puget Sound Power and Light Company in Seattle where she met Bernie Bluhm and they were married in 1939.
The family moved to Edison in 1948 where she and Bernie owned and operated Edison Grocery and the Edison Post Office. A new store, Bernie's Grocery, was built by Bernie in 1955 and the original store torn down. Bernie's Grocery included the Edison Post office, later a liquor store and is now known as The Edison Inn. Dorothy was Postmaster in Edison and Bow and was President of the Washington State Postmasters Association in 1976. It was also 1976 when Dorothy and her family moved to Samish Island where she was able to enjoy the beach and beautiful views.
Dorothy retired from the Post Office in 1985 and following her retirement was a volunteer Tax Preparer and a volunteer at United General Hospital. In 1994 she was awarded the SWAN Woman of the Year award, the first retired woman to receive that award.
In 1996, Dorothy was married to Leo Urbick and together enjoyed many years of national and international travel. She also welcomed Leo's children, Valerie Sanders, Sarah Urbick, Elizabeth Urbick Charles Urbick, Rosemary Tesoro and Anne Watts into her family.
On August 24, 2019 Dorothy, riding in a vintage Corvette, had the honor of being the Grand Marshal of Edison's 150th Anniversary celebration parade.
Dorothy was a very faith filled person and was a member of St. Charles Catholic Church and was a part of St. Charlie's Angels, a social outlet for the women of the Parish to facilitate fund raisers and support the Church and community needs. She spent much of her day practicing and celebrating her faith, which was extremely important to her.
Dorothy loved her Mariners, Seahawks and Gonzaga. We are pretty sure that she didn't miss watching a game. She kept very busy by crocheting afghans and would often crochet while watching her teams play. Every one of her over 100 afghans was crocheted with her love and caring to those who would receive those afghans. She was committed to crocheting each and every night as her way of staying productive even in her later years.
She will always be remembered for her selfless loving and giving personality. There are many who remember that as soon as they came into the house Dorothy would remind them that once they came through the front door they were considered as "family" and were welcome back anytime!
Dorothy was surrounded by her children as she soared on eagle's wings to meet her God and Angels! She is survived by her children Marilee Hakkinen (Dave), Linda Bluhm, Corky Bluhm (Mary Lee), Mark Bluhm and Tom Bluhm; her grandchildren Kim Bogucki, Kris Nicholson (Jeff), Annie Bluhm, Elizabeth Bluhm, Traci Washington, Olin Jensen (Lisa), Matthew Bluhm, Justin Bluhm (Sarah), Josh Bluhm (Jodi), Katy Bluhm McCool (Chris), numerous great-grandchildren and several great nieces and great nephews.
Dorothy was preceded in death by daughter Karen Lea Bluhm, Bernie Bluhm, Leo Urbick, her parents, brothers, sister and a granddaughter.
The Bluhm Family would like to thank Dr. Eric R. Stark, MD and his staff for the outstanding care and support they always provided Mom, as well as the Doctors, Nurses, CNAs and staff of the MOC Unit at Skagit Valley Hospital who not only provided excellent personalized care for Mom during her last stay but allowed us to spend this special time with her.
Memorials may be made to the Tri Parish food Bank at St Charles Catholic Church, 935 Peterson Rd, Burlington, WA 98233 or Catholic Community Services of Skagit County, 614 Peterson Road, Suite 200 Burlington, WA 98233.
A Celebration of Life for Dorothy Bluhm Urbick will be held in the future as soon as Covid 19 restrictions are lifted.
