July 20, 1926 -

March 10, 2019



Dorothy Elba Embery, age 92, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019 in Auburn, Washington. She was born July 20, 1926 in Pipestone, Minnesota to Walter and Susan (Walker) Boelter.



Dorothy attended school in California, graduating San Diego High School in 1944. She worked as a bookkeeper in banking.



She and Ken Embery were married in Long Beach, CA in 1946, and lived in numerous communities in Washington and Oregon. After retirement, they spent half the year in Hawaii and half at Lake Tapps, WA. They moved to Shelter Bay in the 1990's and after Ken passed away, Dorothy moved to Sedro-Woolley in 2004.



They (she) were members of the MG Car Club, and (she was) involved with the soup kitchen at Central United Methodist Church.



Dorothy is survived by her sons and their wives, Steven and Sandra Embery of Kent, Brian and Susan Embery of Auburn, and James Embery and Francesca Von Zimmerman of Paradise Valley, Arizona; 9 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; son-in-law, Howard Anderson of Mount Vernon; longtime companion, Dick Joneli and numerous nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Ken in 2002; son, Kenneth Embery II; daughter, Bonnie Jean Anderson and 3 sisters.



A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00pm on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1006 Wicker Road, Sedro-Woolley, Pastor Eric Wangen-Hoch presiding. Her final resting place will be at Union Cemetery, Sedro-Woolley.



Memorial contributions are suggested to the Skagit County Children's Museum.



Lemley Chapel Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Mar. 17, 2019