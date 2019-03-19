October 16, 1927 -

March 10, 2019



Dorothy Helen Noste was born on October 16, 1927 to Ole and Clara (Borseth) Noste in Mount Vernon. On March 10, 2019, she passed away at Skagit Valley Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.



Dorothy was baptized at Fir-Conway Lutheran Church, where she was also confirmed and later married. She had a charmed childhood, living in Conway with her parents, her older sister Margaret, and younger brother Oliver. Throughout her life she would tell stories about growing up in Conway, playing basketball in the Conway American Legion building, and playing baseball in the back street (now Fir Island Rd). She attended Conway School and Mount Vernon High School.



On August 31, 1946, she married Walter A. Johnson, and they welcomed their first daughter, Christie, a little over a year later. Christie was soon joined by Patty, Carol, Mary, Walter Jr., and Heidi. She busied herself with family life and was employed by J.C. Penney, The Skagit Valley Herald, and was a delivery driver for The Seattle Times for many years.



A lover of the outdoors and hiking, Dorothy climbed several mountains, including Mts. Baker, Rainier, and St. Helens (pre-1980!), and enjoyed many camping trips with family and friends.



She was a member of the Alpine Club, a Cub Scout den mother, and a proud member of Sons of Norway Abel Lodge.



In retirement, she liked spending time with her family, especially rooting for her grand and great-grandchildren at their sporting events, as well as road trips with her former husband Walt and trips to Norway.



Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Ole and Clara, sisters Dorothy Olivia Noste (1924-1926) and Margaret Johnson and her husband Charles, her daughter Christie Lynn Gage, granddaughters Naomi Caughlin and Jennifer Wilbur, and great-grandson Solomon Johnson.



She is survived by her brother Oliver (Jean) Noste, her former husband Walter A. Johnson Sr., children Patty (Larry) McCormick and Carol (Gene) Johnson, both of La Conner, Mary (Jeff) Hartshorn of Everett, Walter Johnson Jr. of Mount Vernon, Heidi (Mike) Riley of Conway, and her sons-in-law Ellery Gage of Black Diamond, Gary Caughlin of Yelm, and Claude Wilbur Jr. of Swinomish Village. She is also mourned by her 14 grandchildren and her 22 great-grandchildren, as well as her nephews, many extended family members, and friends.



There will be a graveside service at Fir-Conway Lutheran Cemetery (19084 Milltown Rd., Mount Vernon, WA 98273) on Thursday, March 21st at 11am. A memorial service will begin at Noon at Fir-Conway Lutheran Church (18101 Fir Island Rd., Mount Vernon WA 98273) with a reception to follow. All are welcome.



Arrangements are under the care of Kern Funeral Home of Mount Vernon.