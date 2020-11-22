Born August 14, 1921, Dorothy Jean Rabenstein passed away November 9, 2020 in Burlington, Washington. A native Minnesotan, Dorothy graduated from St. Louis Park High School in Minneapolis, the same city she met the love of her life, Harold Rabenstein.
Married in 1945, Harold and Dorothy took their honeymoon in Washington State where they felt an immediate connection with the area. They moved to the Skagit Valley shortly after and this became their home for the next fifty five years.
Dorothy had a very long career in banking, starting in 1958, as a personal banker, working for the bank in Burlington currently known as Bank of America. She connected with many in the community through her role in the bank and church. She and her husband, Harold were lifelong members of the Emmanuel Baptist Church in Mount Vernon, WA where she participated in a variety of ministries.
Her faith in God was the cornerstone for how she lived her life and she actively sought ways to practice her faith.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Rabenstein; sister, Mary (Andy) Anderson; brother, Donald Sand; parents, Martin and Thora Sand.
Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Diane Humble and her son in law, Clive Humble; grandchildren, Julie Humble and Mark Humble; brother, Harold (Evelyn) Sand; sister in law, Betty Sand; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews she loved dearly.
Family Graveside Services were held November 17, 2020 as she was laid to rest beside her husband in the Green Hills Cemetery, Burlington.
Arrangements are under the care of Lemley Chapel, Sedro-Woolley. Remembrances are suggested to Samaritan's Purse, Hospice of the Northwest, or the Deaconess Fund at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Mount Vernon. We welcome you to share your memories of Dorothy and sign the online guest register at www.lemleychapel.com.