1/1
DOROTHY JEAN RABENSTEIN
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DOROTHY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Born August 14, 1921, Dorothy Jean Rabenstein passed away November 9, 2020 in Burlington, Washington. A native Minnesotan, Dorothy graduated from St. Louis Park High School in Minneapolis, the same city she met the love of her life, Harold Rabenstein.

Married in 1945, Harold and Dorothy took their honeymoon in Washington State where they felt an immediate connection with the area. They moved to the Skagit Valley shortly after and this became their home for the next fifty five years.

Dorothy had a very long career in banking, starting in 1958, as a personal banker, working for the bank in Burlington currently known as Bank of America. She connected with many in the community through her role in the bank and church. She and her husband, Harold were lifelong members of the Emmanuel Baptist Church in Mount Vernon, WA where she participated in a variety of ministries.

Her faith in God was the cornerstone for how she lived her life and she actively sought ways to practice her faith.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Rabenstein; sister, Mary (Andy) Anderson; brother, Donald Sand; parents, Martin and Thora Sand.

Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Diane Humble and her son in law, Clive Humble; grandchildren, Julie Humble and Mark Humble; brother, Harold (Evelyn) Sand; sister in law, Betty Sand; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews she loved dearly.
Family Graveside Services were held November 17, 2020 as she was laid to rest beside her husband in the Green Hills Cemetery, Burlington.

Arrangements are under the care of Lemley Chapel, Sedro-Woolley. Remembrances are suggested to Samaritan's Purse, Hospice of the Northwest, or the Deaconess Fund at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Mount Vernon. We welcome you to share your memories of Dorothy and sign the online guest register at www.lemleychapel.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lemley Chapel
1008 Third Street
Sedro Woolley, WA 98284
(360) 855-1288
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lemley Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved