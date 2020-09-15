Dorothy Larson, 90, of Anacortes passed away on September 7, 2020 at her home, where she resided for over 60 years. She was born June 27, 1930 to Elwin and Mary Adams at their family home in Mt. Vernon, WA.
Dorothy met her husband to be, Owen, at a dance. After marrying they made their home in Anacortes and were married just shy of 60 years, until Owens death in 2010. Together they had four children, two sons and two daughters.
Dorothy and Owen loved to country swing dance and were very good. It was an enjoyable sight to watch them together at the Eagles Hall. She was also a devoted mom, spending many long weekends watching her daughter Sherin compete in horse shows. Though Dorothy never rode, she was the best at grooming, making sure Shem's tail and mane were sparkling and getting down on the ground to polish his hooves. She sewed most of Sherin's show clothes.
Dorothy enjoyed going on family camping trips, hunting with Owen and the boys. Spending a day on the boat with family fishing and catching crab. She also liked to play bingo and take an occasional trip to Reno to try her luck on the slot machines. Flower gardening was another of Dorothy's hobbies. She spent many hours out planting, pulling weeds and watering her flower garden - it showed. Her flowers were always pretty!
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband Owen, her son Robert, son-in-law Terry Myers, sisters Dora "Dody" Goode and Louise Adams. She is survived by her daughters Mona Myers, Sherin Larson (Mark Countryman); Bill (Dena) Larson; four grandchildren: Jolynn (Darren) Rice, Jason (Polly) Myers, Jedd (Noel) Larson, Chace (Shandra) Larson and eight great grandchildren; brother Elwin "Bud" (Betty) Adams, sister Elva "Tiny" Sherwood and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was very proud of her family. Was a kind, loving wife, mom and grandma and she will be greatly missed.
