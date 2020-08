Or Copy this URL to Share

Dorothy, age 100, passed away August 3, 2020 in Mount Vernon surrounded by her family.



Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a private family mass at St. Charles Catholic Church followed by committal prayers at Bow Cemetery. A full obituary will follow.



If you wish to send flowers, the family asks that you choose a live plant.



Arrangements are under the care of Hawthorne Funeral Home, Mount Vernon.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store