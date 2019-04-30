|
September 26, 1926 -
April 28, 2019
Dorothy Marie Lawler passed away at home on April 28, 2019.
She was born in North Carolina September 26, 1926. Her family moved to Hamilton Washington when she was a young child.
She was preceded in death by her son Ronnie and her husband Allen (Arlis).
She is survived by two sons, Wayne Lawler and Lonnie Lawler and his wife Margo. Grandsons, David and his wife Lauri, Danny and his wife Heather, Devin and two great-granddaughters, Jamie and Kris. She is also survived by her sister Roberta Melton, two brothers Tom Moody and Danny Moody and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Dorothy's life will be held Saturday, May 11th at the Lyman Baptist Church, 31441 West Main Street, from 1:00 to 4:00.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on May 1, 2019