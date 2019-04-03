

November 13, 1931 -

April 1, 2019



Dorrel B. Quinton passed away on April 1, 2019 at the age of 87.



Dorrel was born on November 13, 1931 in Cardston, Alberta, Canada. He was the first of seven children born to Virgil and Nedra (Burt) Quinton. At the age of fourteen, Dorrel and his family immigrated to Spokane, Washington and he became a dual citizen.



After graduating from Central Valley High School, he began working for his Uncle Dee and Uncle Myron as an apprentice electrician where he learned a trade that would become an integral part of his career.



A few years later he was drafted into the United States Navy and became a member of the VP-1 Electric Shop and was assigned to the Naval Air Station on Whidbey Island in Washington State.



During his military service Dorrel served in the South Pacific for four months on the island of Kwajalin where the hydrogen bomb tests of 1956 were being conducted.



Shortly after returning to Whidbey he met Gail Irene Anderson from Seattle. Two years later they were married in the Idaho Falls Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on July 8, 1958 and together they settled in Oak Harbor and raised seven children.



Upon an honorary discharge from the U.S. Navy, Dorrel worked for Whidbey Electric as a journeyman electrician, and eventually became an independent commercial and residential electrical contractor which he did for the remainder of his career. During this time Dad was known by many as the 'Whistling Electrician,' 'Sparky the Electrician,' and many other names. He was friendly, outgoing, and loved by everyone that knew him. He had an infectious laugh, a booming voice and a joy-filled personality.



Dorrel's personal life was also filled with many years of service to his church as well as his community. He served two separate terms as a Bishop in the Oak Harbor Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and one term as a counselor to R. Kirk Wilson in the Mount Vernon Stake Presidency of the same church. Dorrel loved people, was full of life, and dedicated his life to the service of others.



Dorrel is preceded in death by his daughter Suzanne Marie Quinton in 1967 and his granddaughter Taylor Leigh Quinton in 1999.



He is survived by his wife Gail Quinton and his six living children: Cori Anglin, Lisa Jones, Bradley Quinton, Benjamin Quinton, Julie Snow, and Robert Quinton. Dorrel is also survived by three brothers: Bryce Quinton, Deloy Quinton, and Tracy Quinton, and two sisters: Judith Rigby and Linda Hawkins. Dorrel and Gail are the grandparents of 33 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.



Funeral services for Dorrel are to be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, April 5th at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints located at 201 N.E. O'Leary Street in Oak Harbor.



Interment will be held at the Maple Leaf Cemetery.



Arrangements entrusted to Wallin Funeral Home, Oak Harbor, WA. Please visit Dorrel's page in the Book of memories online at www.wallinfuneralhome.com to share memories and leave condolences. Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary