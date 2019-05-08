

April 23, 1954 -

April, 4, 2019



Douglas Alden Greer died on April 4th, 2019 in Tacoma, WA secondary to long-standing liver disease in the company of friends and family.



Born on April 23rd, 1954 in Vancouver, WA, Douglas lived his life in western Washington, including Orcas Island, Mount Vernon, Kirkland, Federal Way and most recently in Enumclaw, WA.



He was preceded in death by his mother, Hilton McLain Greer; his father, Harry Douglas Greer; his brother, Paul and his son, David.



Douglas lost contact with his brother John, last known to reside in Fife with children Casey and Joeylynn. His son, Daniel Peck and family, live in Bothell, WA.



Douglas was a man of many interests including traveling, cycling, good food and music of all genres.



He regularly attended church in Enumclaw including Summitt, FourSquares and most recently Mount Rainier Christian Center.



A Vietnam veteran, Douglas was active in the American Legion Post 78, Auburn WA.



During the 2016 Labor Day Parade in Black Diamond, Douglas suffered a stroke that left him paralyzed and wheelchair bound for the remainder of his life. Despite this tragedy, he continued to optimistically share his life experiences, strengths and hope with many members of the community.



He will be interred with military honors at 10:00 am, Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Tahoma National Cemetery, 18600 SE 240th Street, Kent, WA 98042-4868.



A celebration of his life will follow at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1949 Hall in Enumclaw, WA at 1:00 pm. 44426 244th Ave SE, Enumclaw, WA 98022.



In lieu of flowers, Douglas requested contributions be made to the Rainier Foothills Wellness Foundation Neighbors Feeding Neighbors Kids Backpack Program (www.rfwellnessfoundation.org).