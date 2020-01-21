|
January 26, 1955 -
December 18, 2019
Doug passed away from a brain tumor in Ahus, Sweden. He had lived there for 30+ years, where he was a meat cutter.
He attended Conway Grade School and La Conner High School, graduating with the class of 1973.
Doug is survived by his son, Eric (Veronica), granddaughter Chili, daughter Anna and former wife, Lena, all of Ahus, Sweden; father, Leland "Bud" Schnell, sister Debbie (Larry) Torseth.
He was preceded in death by his mother Faye and grandparents.
Services were held in Ahus on January 17th.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Jan. 22, 2020