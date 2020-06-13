October 14, 1934 -
June 5, 2020
Douglas James Jackson, 85, a resident of Burlington, WA, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020.
He was born in Anacortes, WA, on October 14, 1934 to John and Mabel Jackson. He spent his early years growing up just west of the Swinomish Slough.
From the time of his birth, Doug had little physical contact with his father as John had been diagnosed with tuberculosis. He was 10 years old when his dad passed away. Doug always described this as a very tough time.
In his early years he attended Fidalgo Grade School. He joined the local 4-H club where he learned to grow a garden which began the start of his love for agriculture.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing in Bridge Town, and working on the Rail Road Bridge.
He had fond memories of his Grandma and Grandpa Bell as well as his Grandpa Jackson, and his best friends: Boomer, Pete and Monte Riley. Many family members and friends were instrumental helping raise my dad.
In 1948 Doug attended La Conner High School and proudly became a La Conner Brave. He played basketball and baseball all 4 years. He worked summers for McMillian Canning Company on the Pea Viner set. He also met our mother Alfa Gildnes, and quickly became high school sweethearts. They were married 58 years until her death in 2015.
After school he continued to work in the agriculture business. He proudly served our country and joined the National Guard in Bellingham from 1955 to 1963.
In 1968 he moved to Salem, Oregon where he was a field man for Libby's. By this time he was really making quite a name for himself.
Three years later he returned to Skagit Valley with the opportunity to operate and eventually purchase a fertilizer company with his business partner, Lyle Ovenell. Valley Fertilizer Company became his passion in life. The company grew into a very successful business. Doug always said Lyle was the perfect partner and he always considered the crew to be family.
In 1988 Doug and Lyle sold their business to the Wilbur Ellis Company. Both Doug and Lyle continued to run the company. In 1995 Doug became the National Purchasing Director, responsible for purchasing all fertilizer product nationally for all branches of Wilbur Ellis. He retired in 2005. He had a remarkable career and loved being part of the team.
Doug was a member of Fir Island Conway Lutheran Church, the Elks Club, the Skagit Country Club and the Sons of Norway.
In retirement Doug enjoyed traveling in their motorhomes. Everywhere he went Bentley, his beloved dog, was at his side. He loved going out on his boat crabbing and fishing. He took many trips to Alaska to sport fish, where he always came back with a great story or two. He loved his grandkids. He was incredibly supportive and generous. Rarely did he ever miss a game or an event they were in. He loved the Country Clubs, men's night, every Wednesday, and Friday night dinners. He was incredibly social and loved by everyone. All who knew him knew he lived his life Doug Jackson's way!
Doug is survived by his son, Mark Jackson; daughter, Nancy and her husband Gary Bock; three grandchildren, Ryan Jackson and his partner, Viri Roldan and their daughter, Alyson; Reanna and her husband, Mike Nush and their daughter, Sienna; Nicholas Jackson. His special cousins, Jan and Cherri Lange. He leaves behind so many special friends, many relationships that have lasted his entire life.
Many thanks to all who checked in on him regularly including his great neighbors and Charlotte Von Moos for making these last few years so much fun. All of you contributed to the amazing life he lived. Mark and I couldn't have asked for a better father, friend and mentor, He left our world being extremely loved.
Memorials can be made to the Fir-Conway Lutheran Church, 18101 Fir Island Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98273.
Memorials can be made to the Fir-Conway Lutheran Church, 18101 Fir Island Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98273.
Due to Covid-19, a service will be announced at a later time.
Arrangements are under the care of Kern Funeral Home of Mount Vernon, WA.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Jun. 13, 2020.