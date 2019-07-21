January 30, 1944 -

July 17, 2019



Doug Nystrom, age 75, passed away peacefully at home in Mount Vernon, WA, on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.



He was born on January 30, 1944 in Lebanon, PA to William and Harriette (Burley) Nystrom. His family moved to Seattle where Doug graduated from high school and began his career as a barber. Doug eventually moved to Skagit County where he continued his work as a barber.



Doug was a member of the Elks and Eagle Lodges. He loved motorcycles, and rode them to work and for pleasure until about two years ago. Doug was a big Seahawks fan, and said each summer, "I need to get in shape for the football season."



Survivors include his wife, Nola Bowdridge, his dog, Daisy May, Pastor Ron Deegan and the members of Cascade Christian Center, and all the customers he served as a barber in the Skagit Valley.



No services are planned. You may offer your condolences and share memories of Doug to his family online at www.kernfuneralhome.com.



Doug's family appreciates the kindness and love expressed during his time of illness



Arrangements are through Kern Funeral Home, Mount Vernon. Published in Skagit Valley Herald on July 21, 2019