August 18, 1928 -
December 21, 2019
Douglas Murray Callander, age 91, born August 18, 1928 in Forget, Saskatchewan, Canada.
Died December 21, 2019 in Burlington, WA.
Doug Callander is survived by his son, Terry and daughter, Bonnie, having been preceded in death by his wife, Barb and daughter, Wendy. He was the proud grandfather of 6 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
He emigrated to the US from Canada in 1954 with his wife and young daughter, Bonnie, becoming a sound tech in Local 46 IBEW quickly advancing to an electrician with the union.
Retiring in the early 1990's, he and mom had a home built at Skagit Golf & CC, where golf became a passion, and they travelled as snowbirds to Arizona to enjoy golf and the many friends they made there.
Dad lived on the golf course at Skagit until four years ago when his health necessitated the move to Creekside Continuing Care in Burlington. There he joined friends from the golf course and made many new friends.
Dad excelled at so many things, but #1 on the list - he was the best father, husband, teacher and friend we ever could have had. We are missing him terribly, but our hearts will never allow him to be forgotten.
A Celebration of his Life is being planned for late spring 2020 at the Skagit Golf and CC; info to follow.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Hospice of the Northwest at www.hospicenw.org, End of Life WA at endoflifewa. org/give/, or the American Heart Assoc. at www.heart.org.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Jan. 5, 2020