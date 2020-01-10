|
Douglas Raymer McNair, age 90, passed away January 2, 2020.
He was born in Dayton, Ohio; married in New York to Barbara in 1961; they lived in Alaska for 16 years; had two sons, Scott and Tom; moved to Mount Vernon in 1973.
Doug worked in refrigeration and heating, retired at age 81.
He appreciated and loved his daughter-in-law, Sylvia and his two grandchildren, Ava and Jake.
After asking family and friends what they will remember most about Doug, here are their replies: "A man among men, sense of humor, the story telling, fixing anything so it worked well, love of flying and adventure, protection, tenacity, kindness, being a "man's man", gentleness, happiness, friendliness, confidence, generosity, intelligence and the Bing Crosby voice".
A thought from his wife of almost 59 years: Doug's favorite expression was, (if the person was someone special,) "He was a man to ride the river with". I did, and what a journey we had.
Doug's final resting place will be with his son, Tom, at Clear Lake Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of Lemley Chapel.
Lemley Chapel
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Jan. 12, 2020